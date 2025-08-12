Dallas Stars vs. Rangers tickets on sale in Dallas

Dallas Stars face the New York Rangers at American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 11, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. It’s a late-season showdown in a building known for roaring crowds and big-game moments.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy at the American Airlines Center box office or secure seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. From lower-bowl intensity to family-friendly corners, there’s a view for every fan.

With elite talent on both benches, this matchup promises end-to-end action and playoff-style urgency. Make your plans early and be part of the atmosphere when the Stars skate against one of the NHL’s Original Six franchises.

Shop for Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers tickets at American Airlines Center on April 11, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.