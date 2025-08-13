Dave Koz tickets on sale in Atlanta at Cobb Energy Centre

Dave Koz brings smooth jazz and holiday-season warmth to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 28, 2025, at 8 p.m. The renowned saxophonist’s polished live show features a stellar band and a setlist that blends hits, collaborations, and fan favorites.

Tickets for the Nov. 28 concert are on sale now. Purchase through the Cobb Energy box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets are available with no hidden service fees—simple and secure.

Koz’s concerts are known for crisp arrangements, engaging solos, and an easy rapport with the audience. The Cobb Energy Centre’s acoustics highlight every nuance, from the rhythm section’s groove to Koz’s lyrical tone. Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or discovering his music live for the first time, this Atlanta date offers an elegant night out before the bustle of December.

Consider making it a full evening with dining options near the venue and convenient parking on site. Gather friends and enjoy a seasonal concert that’s equal parts virtuosic and welcoming.

