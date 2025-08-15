Day Zero Festival Returns to the Jungle in 2026, Expands to Brazil

The Day Zero music festival will return to Tulum on Jan. 10, 2026, bringing a full night of electronic music, immersive art, and traditional Mayan ceremonies to the heart of the jungle.

Founded by DJ and producer Damian Lazarus, Day Zero blends cutting-edge stage production with ancestral heritage. The one-night event runs from dusk until sunrise, featuring large-scale art installations, ritual performances led by local Mayan guides, and an international roster of DJs and live acts.

The 2026 lineup includes Mau P, Vintage Culture, Seth Troxler, Traumer, Acid Pauli, Maz, Silvie Loto, and Perel, along with Nicola Cruz, Omri., Indo Warehouse, Superpitcher, Luch, Jonathan Kaspar, Lum, Cinthie, Jamiie, and Lilya Mandre.

Day Zero will also feature El Teatro, a stage dedicated to Mexican artists, co-curated by Metrika and Lazarus. Performers include Metrika (live), Zombie Affair (live), Sidartha Siliceo Project (live), Le President (live), Rigopolar (live), Mental, María Nocheydia, and Puma.

Lazarus will close the event with a sunrise DJ set, a tradition that has become a signature moment for the festival.

Organizers say sustainability is central to the event, with initiatives such as plastic-to-fuel conversion, coral reef restoration, music education funding, coastal cleanups, and reforestation projects through its Crosstown Consciousness program.

The Tulum date follows a new expansion for the brand — Day Zero will debut in São Miguel dos Milagres, Brazil, on Jan. 3, 2026, bringing its immersive format to the Alagoas coastline.

Early access ticket registration is open now here. General release tickets go on sale Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. local time for registrants, and 3 p.m. for the public.