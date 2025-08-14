Decisions, Decisions Podcast tickets on sale in Boston at Wilbur Theatre

Decisions, Decisions – Podcast records live at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sept. 12, 2025. Fans can join the conversation as hosts bring listener dilemmas to the stage with sharp humor and smart takes.

Tickets for the Sept. 12 event are on sale now. Buy at the Wilbur Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets with no hidden fees.

Live podcast tapings at the Wilbur give audiences the chance to be in the room for memorable moments, surprise segments, and special guests. Expect interactive crowd energy and the kind of spontaneous riffs that make live episodes fan favorites.

Plan an evening in Boston’s Theatre District and be part of the recording for a future episode.

Shop for Decisions, Decisions – Podcast tickets at Wilbur Theatre on September 12, 2025

