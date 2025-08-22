Dijon tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Met

Dijon, the acclaimed R&B and soul artist, is set to perform at The Met Presented by Highmark in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 23, 2025. Known for his innovative sound and heartfelt performances, Dijon’s live shows provide an intimate experience for fans of his boundary-pushing music.

Tickets for the Philadelphia concert are available now. While the venue box office is one option, tickets can also be secured through ScoreBig, which ensures no hidden service charges on major live events.

Dijon’s music blends elements of R&B, folk, and experimental production, creating a unique style that has earned him critical acclaim. His performance at The Met will highlight his most beloved tracks and new material for a night of unforgettable artistry.

Philadelphia music fans should not miss the chance to see Dijon in a premier venue this fall.

