Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto glides into Boston this holiday season, taking over Agganis Arena for a 17-performance run from December 19–29, 2025. Families can join Anna, Elsa and Mirabel for an arena-sized celebration that combines the icy magic of Frozen with the vibrant charm of Encanto, all brought to life by world-class skaters, stunning costumes and dazzling special effects.

Tickets for every showtime are on sale now. Seats can be purchased at the Agganis Arena box office, but savvy guests can avoid hidden fees by locking in their spots through ScoreBig, which offers transparent, all-in pricing on major events.

The production invites audiences to belt out “Let It Go” while Elsa conjures snow across the ice, cheer as Anna saves Arendelle, and step into the colorful Casita where Mirabel discovers her own unique magic. Expect gravity-defying lifts, jaw-dropping backflips and larger-than-life set pieces—plus Mickey, Minnie and the whole Disney crew in sparkling holiday attire.

Located on Boston University’s campus, Agganis Arena offers easy access via the Green Line and plenty of nearby dining, making it a perfect stop for a festive day out. With morning, afternoon and evening performances—including Christmas-week matinees—there’s a showtime to fit any family’s schedule.

Show dates & ticket links

