Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Boston

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto | Image taken from Disney on Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto will bring two of Disney’s most beloved animated worlds to the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, on December 19, 2025. Fans can expect breathtaking skating performances, elaborate costumes, and magical moments from both Frozen and Encanto in one dazzling holiday show.

Tickets are on sale now at the Agganis Arena box office and through ScoreBig, which offers access to major events without hidden fees. Families looking for a festive night out will find this show a perfect addition to their holiday season plans.

From Elsa’s “Let It Go” to the hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” audiences will be singing along while marveling at the skill of the world-class skaters. The Agganis Arena provides an intimate setting with excellent views from every seat, making it an ideal venue for this family-friendly spectacle.

