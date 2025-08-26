Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Rochester at Blue Cross Arena

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto | Image taken from Disney on Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto comes to Rochester, New York, for a special winter engagement at Blue Cross Arena. The show runs January 2–4, 2026, with four performances celebrating two of Disney’s most beloved modern classics.

Tickets for all Rochester dates are available now. Families can purchase through the Blue Cross Arena box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets without hidden service charges.

This dazzling ice spectacular brings the magical worlds of Frozen and Encanto to life. Fans will relive the journey of sisters Anna and Elsa while also stepping into the vibrant world of the Madrigal family. With hit songs like “Let It Go” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the show promises memorable moments for kids and parents alike.

Blue Cross Arena provides a welcoming venue for families across Rochester and Western New York. With both daytime and evening shows, Disney On Ice ensures flexibility for family schedules during this holiday season.

Rochester Performance Dates & Ticket Links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.