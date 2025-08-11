Disney On Ice: Jump In! tickets on sale in Bridgeport

Disney On Ice brings the new adventure Jump In! to Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for two performances November 22–23, 2025. This exciting show mixes high-flying skating tricks, vibrant costumes, and familiar Disney characters for a performance that’s perfect for the whole family.

Tickets are available now at the Total Mortgage Arena box office and on ScoreBig, where fans can find tickets for major events with no hidden fees. Choose the date that works for your schedule and enjoy a magical Disney On Ice experience right in Fairfield County.

Total Mortgage Arena’s convenient location offers easy parking and access to local dining, making it a great choice for a family night out or a weekend matinee. Expect to see beloved Disney friends in a fresh, high-energy presentation that blends classic moments with new surprises on the ice.

Bridgeport show dates and tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Jump In! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.