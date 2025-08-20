Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Anaheim at Honda Center

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! takes over Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Dec. 12–15, 2025. The show invites families to celebrate their favorite Disney stories through ice skating, music, and interactive dance moments.

Tickets are available now from the Honda Center box office or via ScoreBig, which offers event tickets with no hidden fees. The show brings beloved Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, and modern heroes from “Frozen” and “Moana” to life.

With dazzling costumes, acrobatic performances, and energetic choreography, Let’s Dance! delivers a one-of-a-kind holiday season treat for Anaheim audiences. Children and parents alike will experience unforgettable Disney magic on ice.

Show Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.