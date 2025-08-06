Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Denver at Ball Arena

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! twirls into the Mile High City for six performances at Ball Arena, December 5–7, 2025. The high-energy production invites kids (and parents) to get on their feet with Mickey, Minnie and a who’s-who of Disney pals as they glide through crowd-pleasing numbers on a shimmering rink set against arena-sized video backdrops.

Tickets for every showtime are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Ball Arena box office, but savvy families can avoid hidden service fees by locking in seats with ScoreBig, which lists tickets at transparent, all-in pricing.

“Let’s Dance!” blends classic stories and modern hits into one interactive party—think Ariel leading a seashell shimmy, Woody wrangling a rootin’-tootin’ line dance and Elsa turning the ice floor into a light-up dance club during “Let It Go.” Between segments, hosts teach easy choreography so little ones can join the fun right from their seats, sparking plenty of photo-worthy moments.

Ball Arena’s central downtown location makes the outing simple: ample parking, light-rail access and a wide concourse packed with kid-friendly concessions. With both morning matinees and evening shows, it’s an ideal early-December treat before the holiday rush kicks into full gear.

Show dates & ticket links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.