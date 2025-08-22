Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! is set to dazzle families in Everett, Washington, with a magical run of performances at Angel of the Winds Arena from October 30 through November 2, 2025. Beloved Disney characters will glide across the ice, bringing timeless stories and songs to life in a show that’s perfect for all ages.

Tickets for this Everett engagement are on sale now. While the arena box office offers tickets, fans can also purchase through ScoreBig, which provides access to tickets for major live events with no hidden fees.

Disney On Ice productions have captivated generations, and this year’s “Let’s Dance!” brings new choreography, spectacular costumes, and fan-favorite songs. With multiple showtimes available, families in the Pacific Northwest have plenty of chances to experience the fun up close.

Angel of the Winds Arena will transform into a storybook setting, where kids and parents alike can join the celebration of imagination and dance.

Everett show dates:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.