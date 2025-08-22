Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Everett at Angel of the Winds

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! will bring its enchanting mix of skating, music, and Disney magic to Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, on November 1, 2025. This family-friendly production features beloved characters and memorable songs in a dazzling live ice performance.

Tickets for the Everett show are available now. While the Angel of the Winds Arena box office sells tickets, families can also purchase through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on tickets to major live events.

Disney On Ice has captivated audiences for decades, and “Let’s Dance!” continues that tradition with a fresh program of choreography and costumes. From classic Disney princesses to modern heroes, the performance promises fun and inspiration for children and parents alike.

Everett fans should act fast to secure their seats for this magical one-night-only show.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.