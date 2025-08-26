Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! is skating into Los Angeles this December with a magical holiday run at Crypto.com Arena. Families can catch the beloved Disney spectacular from December 18 through December 21, 2025, with multiple performances designed to bring favorite characters and stories to life on the ice.

Tickets for all Los Angeles shows are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Crypto.com Arena box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Disney On Ice productions combine dazzling choreography, elaborate sets, and memorable songs with skilled skating that delights audiences of all ages. Let’s Dance! encourages everyone to move and sing along with Disney classics, from princesses to Pixar favorites, all led by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Crypto.com Arena, one of the premier venues in Los Angeles, provides a festive setting for this family-friendly holiday event. With matinee and evening shows across four days, Southern California families have plenty of opportunities to join in the fun.

Los Angeles Performance Dates & Ticket Links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.