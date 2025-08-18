Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Ontario at Toyota Arena

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! comes to Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, with a holiday run of performances from Dec. 26–28, 2025. Families will enjoy the magic of Disney characters brought to life on ice in a colorful, musical celebration.
Disney On Ice remains one of the most beloved family entertainment experiences, combining skating, music, and dazzling production. The Let’s Dance! edition promises to feature classic Disney favorites along with newer characters for a show that delights all ages.
Upcoming Ontario Performances
- Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at Toyota Arena on December 26, 2025
- Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at Toyota Arena on December 27, 2025 (3:00 PM)
- Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at Toyota Arena on December 27, 2025 (6:30 PM)
- Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at Toyota Arena on December 28, 2025
