Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Ontario at Toyota Arena

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! comes to Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, with a holiday run of performances from Dec. 26–28, 2025. Families will enjoy the magic of Disney characters brought to life on ice in a colorful, musical celebration.

Tickets for all Ontario shows are available now. Fans can purchase at the Toyota Arena box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees.

Disney On Ice remains one of the most beloved family entertainment experiences, combining skating, music, and dazzling production. The Let’s Dance! edition promises to feature classic Disney favorites along with newer characters for a show that delights all ages.

Upcoming Ontario Performances

