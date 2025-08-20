Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Allen at Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party comes to Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas, Nov. 28–30, 2025. Families will join Mickey and friends on an adventure packed with world-class skating, vibrant costumes, and favorite Disney stories.

Tickets are available now at the arena box office or at ScoreBig, where families can find tickets to major events with no hidden fees. This spectacular blends skating and acrobatics, creating a magical show for children and parents alike.

Characters from “Coco,” “Moana,” and “Frozen” are among the many Disney favorites bringing the magic to life. Allen audiences will have multiple chances to enjoy the fun-filled production during Thanksgiving weekend.

Show Dates

