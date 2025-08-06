Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Barclays Center

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party caps its tri-state swing with nine shows at Barclays Center, January 29 through February 1, 2026. The production transforms the home of the Nets into a sparkling storybook where Captain Hook’s pirate ship sets sail across the rink and Belle flips through mid-air pages of a giant pop-up book.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena and via ScoreBig, which avoids hidden fees and offers digital delivery right to your phone.

From Rapunzel’s swinging hair-whip pendulum to a breath-taking trampoline wall finale, “Mickey’s Search Party” mixes stunt skating, projection mapping and audience participation. Kids can power up Mickey’s magic wand by lighting up their wristbands, while adults groove to remixed Disney hits pumping through Barclays’ top-tier sound system.

Located atop multiple subway lines and the LIRR, Barclays Center is Brooklyn-commuter friendly. Build extra time for Atlantic Avenue’s restaurants or pick up exclusive show merchandise in the Disney pop-up shop on the main concourse.

Show dates & ticket links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.