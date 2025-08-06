Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Elmont at UBS Arena

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party lands at UBS Arena January 15–19, 2026, with eight performances packed with gravity-defying flips, hoverboard choreography and pyrotechnic surprises. The arena-tour hit transforms Belmont Park’s state-of-the-art venue into an interactive quest where audience members help Mickey rescue Tinker Bell by unlocking magical moments from Coco, Frozen, Moana and more.

Tickets are available now through UBS Arena and ScoreBig—the latter eliminates hidden service charges and offers instant mobile delivery.

Kids will cheer as Woody and Jessie lasso the crowd into a toy-box hoedown, while adults marvel at the Cirque-style aerial straps that send skaters soaring 20 feet above the ice. A massive video wall and synchronized drones add cutting-edge flair, making this the most immersive Disney On Ice show to date.

UBS Arena is easily reached via LIRR’s Elmont station and provides plentiful on-site parking. Arrive early to explore the concourse’s Disney merchandise stands or grab a bite at the locally sourced food stalls.

Show dates & ticket links

Jan 15 – 7 p.m.

Jan 16 – 7 p.m.

Jan 17 – 11 a.m.

Jan 17 – 3 p.m.

Jan 17 – 7 p.m.

Jan 18 – 12 p.m.

Jan 18 – 4 p.m.

Jan 19 – 12 p.m.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.