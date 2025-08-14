Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Laredo at Sames Auto Arena

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party glides into Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, for five performances from Nov. 20–23, 2025. This action-packed ice adventure invites families to follow Mickey and friends on a quest filled with world-class skating, acrobatics, and beloved Disney stories.

Tickets for all performances are available now. Purchase at the Sames Auto Arena box office or on ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees.

From the magic of “Coco” and “Moana” to the icy wonder of “Frozen,” each scene brings Disney tales to life in spectacular fashion. With colorful costumes, stunning visuals, and interactive moments, Mickey’s Search Party creates memories for audiences of all ages.

Performance dates and links:

