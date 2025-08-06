Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Newark at Prudential Center

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party brings its treasure-hunt spectacular to Prudential Center for eight performances January 8–11, 2026. Families will follow Mickey and friends as they collect “clues” from beloved stories—sailing with Moana, swinging with Miguel and freezing time with Elsa—while high-flying skaters perform dizzying axels above a glowing ice floor.

Tickets for all Newark showtimes are on sale now. Seats are available at the arena box office, but the easiest way to dodge hidden fees is through ScoreBig, which lists tickets with transparent, all-in pricing.

The interactive production blends acrobatics, stilt walking and pyro effects with show-stopping numbers such as Ariel’s aerial silks routine and Buzz Lightyear’s laser jump sequence. Between segments, hosts encourage the crowd to sing along and wave swashbuckling LED wands, making younger fans part of the adventure.

Located steps from Newark Penn Station, “The Rock” offers convenient rail access plus plenty of pre-show dining on Market Street—ideal for a winter family night out in North Jersey.

Show dates & ticket links

Jan 8 – 7 p.m.

Jan 9 – 11 a.m.

Jan 9 – 7 p.m.

Jan 10 – 11 a.m.

Jan 10 – 3 p.m.

Jan 10 – 7 p.m.

Jan 11 – 12 p.m.

Jan 11 – 4 p.m.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.