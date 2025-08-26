Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures tickets on sale in Albany at MVP Arena

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures brings its spectacular journey to Albany, New York, in early 2026. The production will run at MVP Arena from January 2 through January 4, giving families four opportunities to join Mickey, Minnie, and friends on a magical road trip across Disney’s most beloved stories.

Known for its dazzling skating, colorful costumes, and interactive elements, Road Trip Adventures takes audiences on a ride through iconic Disney worlds, from the African savanna of The Lion King to the streets of Aladdin’s Agrabah. It’s a celebration designed for children and adults alike.

MVP Arena, a premier venue in downtown Albany, provides an accessible and festive atmosphere for this family-friendly show. With matinee and daytime performances available, the engagement is perfect for holiday family outings.

