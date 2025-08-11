Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures tickets on sale in Allentown

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures will roll into the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for three exciting performances December 13–14, 2025. This family-favorite show brings Mickey, Minnie, and a host of Disney friends on a whirlwind journey to fantastic destinations, featuring dazzling skating, colorful sets, and plenty of audience interaction.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now at the PPL Center box office and through ScoreBig, which offers seats to major events with no hidden ticket fees. Families can plan an unforgettable holiday outing with options for morning, afternoon, or evening showtimes.

The PPL Center’s modern design ensures excellent views from every seat, while its downtown location offers easy access to dining and parking. Expect magical moments as characters from Disney classics take the ice, from adventurous princesses to timeless friends. Whether it’s your first Disney On Ice experience or a returning tradition, Allentown’s stop promises fun for all ages.

Allentown show dates and tickets

