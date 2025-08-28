Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Syracuse at Upstate Medical University Arena

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures will skate into Syracuse, New York, with a run of holiday shows at Upstate Medical University Arena from December 26 to December 29, 2025. Families can experience the magic of Disney stories brought to life on the ice.

Tickets for all performances are available now at the arena box office and through ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees.

Beloved characters including Mickey Mouse, Moana, and Woody will join audiences on an exciting journey, filled with dazzling skating routines, music, and theatrical storytelling. The Syracuse performances arrive just in time for the holiday season, offering an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike.

With multiple shows across four days, families can choose the perfect time to attend and create lasting memories together.

Performance Dates:

