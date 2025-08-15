Django Festival Allstars tickets on sale in New York at Sony Hall

Django Festival Allstars will bring their celebrated gypsy jazz sound to Sony Hall in New York City on Nov. 13, 2025. Inspired by the legendary Django Reinhardt, the ensemble delivers virtuosic performances that pay homage to jazz’s golden era while infusing modern flair.

Tickets for the Nov. 13 concert are on sale now at the Sony Hall box office and via ScoreBig, where music fans can secure tickets without hidden service fees.

The Django Festival Allstars have toured internationally, wowing audiences with intricate melodies and infectious rhythms. This New York stop offers a rare chance to see masters of their craft in an intimate setting.

Expect an evening filled with technical brilliance, improvisation, and the warm spirit of gypsy jazz.

