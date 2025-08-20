Doechii Cancels Performances at All Points East, Forwards Festivals and Rock en Seine

Doechii has unexpectedly pulled out of three European festival dates this week, including two major stops in the United Kingdom.

The “Anxiety” singer will no longer appear at London’s All Points East on Saturday, August 23, or Bristol’s Forwards Festival on Sunday, August 24. She has also withdrawn from Rock en Seine in Paris, scheduled for Thursday, August 21.

Festival organizers confirmed the cancellations on social media, offering apologies to fans but giving no reason for the abrupt change in plans.

In a social media caption, All Points East shared:

“We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage.”

Bristol’s Forwards Festival issued a similar statement, sharing on social media:

“We are very sad to announce that Doechii will not be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol.”

Rock en Seine also updated its lineup announcement, confirming Doechii’s removal from the bill.

Looking ahead, Doechii is slated to perform at the New York and Maryland’s All Things Go Festival on September 27 and 28, as well as the Austin City Limits Festival on October 3. From there, the singer is set to begin her North American headlining run, scheduled to kick off October 14 in Chicago.