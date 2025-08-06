Doechii tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

Doechii performing in 2024 (Photo: the CwE, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Atlanta’s Battery district gets a jolt when Doechii headlines Coca-Cola Roxy on Oct. 27, 8 p.m. The 3,600-cap venue’s wraparound mezzanine puts every fan close to the action as Doechii blends rap flows with house-inflected hooks.

Secure tickets via Live Nation or ScoreBig; the latter avoids hidden fees and provides instant mobile delivery.

Atlanta shows are legendary for surprise guests—past Roxy dates have seen Latto and 21 Savage appearances—so expect the unexpected when the beat drops for “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.”

The Roxy sits adjacent to Truist Park dining, with eateries like Antico Pizza and Yard House steps away for pre-show fuel.

