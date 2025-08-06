Doechii tickets on sale in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Doechii performing in 2024 (Photo: the CwE, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Doechii lights up Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Oct. 19, 8 p.m. The intimate 5,000-capacity venue—steps from the Green Monster—offers crisp acoustics and LED walls that sync with Doechii’s hyper-color visuals.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and ScoreBig; the latter eliminates hidden fees and provides instant mobile delivery.

Boston patrons will experience the “Swamp Princess” stage design: towering bayou reeds, kinetic fog and programmable water curtains that spell out lyrics mid-song. Fan-favorite segment “Doechii University” turns the crowd into a call-and-response choir, with Dean Doechii grading sections on volume.

The Red Line lands at Kenmore Square, and pre-show dining options abound on Lansdowne Street—look for specials themed to “What It Is” cocktails.

Shop for Doechii tickets at MGM Music Hall on October 19, 2025

