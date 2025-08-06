Doechii tickets on sale in Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum

Doechii performing in 2024 (Photo: the CwE, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Doechii slides into Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. The historic roundhouse will echo with bass drops as the TDE star delivers high-energy choreography and live-drum remixes.

Tickets are on sale—skip the service-fee surprises by buying through ScoreBig.

Charlotte crowds can expect a Carolinas shout-out during “Swamp Bop,” plus a cameo from local dance crew QC Royalty, tapped for the show’s “Persuasive” TikTok challenge segment.

Bojangles offers $10 on-site parking; ride-share drop-off is at the main plaza. Concession stands feature the arena’s famous cinnamon biscuits—Doechii’s crew reportedly requested a backstage batch.

Shop for Doechii tickets at Bojangles Coliseum on October 23, 2025

