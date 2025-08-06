Doechii tickets on sale in Chicago at Aragon Ballroom

Doechii storms Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Oct. 14, 2025, at 8 p.m., riding the momentum of her breakout single “What It Is (Block Boy).” The Tampa-raised rapper—fresh off sets at Lollapalooza and BET Awards—promises a neon-lit blend of hip-hop, house and R&B that critics have compared to early Missy Elliott for its left-field creativity and dance-floor command.

Tickets are on sale now through the Aragon box office, but fans can skip hidden fees by locking in seats via ScoreBig, where pricing is always transparent and all-inclusive.

Expect a set packed with viral favorites “Persuasive” and “Crazy,” plus unreleased tracks from her forthcoming Top Dawg Entertainment debut. Doechii’s live band layers 808s with sax and synth while backup dancers execute TikTok-ready choreography beneath lasers that pulse to the BPM. Chicago diehards can also count on a surprise guest or two; she last invited local phenom Saba onstage during a Pitchfork Fest cameo.

The historic Aragon offers standing-room intimacy for 5,000, meaning even balcony viewers are close enough to catch every rapid-fire rhyme. Doors open at 7 p.m.; arrive early for the in-house DJ’s Chicago house warm-up set and to shop exclusive “Swamp Princess Tour” merch.

