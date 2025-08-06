Doechii tickets on sale in D.C. at The Anthem

Doechii performing in 2024 (Photo: the CwE, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Washington, D.C., welcomes Doechii to The Anthem on Oct. 21. The Wharf’s 6,000-seat showplace hosts the Florida phenom at 8 p.m., blending Potomac skyline views with festival-level production.

Purchase tickets through The Anthem or secure fee-free seats on ScoreBig.

Set highlights include a hard-hitting go-go remix of “Crazy” created exclusively for the Capital, plus a politically charged spoken-word interlude nodding to D.C.’s activist roots. With balconies just 150 feet from the stage and a suspended 225-lamp chandelier, every vantage point feels premium.

Arrive early to sample Union Stage’s craft tacos next door or stroll the riverfront piers before Doechii’s neon swamp erupts inside.

