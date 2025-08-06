Doechii tickets on sale in Houston at 713 Music Hall

Doechii kicks off the southern leg of her “Swamp Princess” tour in the heart of H-Town, headlining 713 Music Hall on Oct. 31, 2025. Housed inside the sprawling POST Houston complex, the 5,000-capacity hall will morph into a neon bayou as the genre-defying rapper unleashes viral smashes “What It Is (Block Boy)” and “Persuasive.”

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can line up at the venue box office, but the fee-free route is through ScoreBig, where all-in pricing means no surprises at checkout.

Houston crowds can expect a show loaded with local flavor: Doechii has teased a chopped-and-screwed intro plus a guest DJ set from a Screwston legend. Backed by a live drummer, she pivots from lightning-speed bars on “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” to silky vocals on “Stressed,” while dancers hit TikTok-ready choreography beneath cascading LED vines. The warehouse-style room keeps every spot within 150 feet of the stage, so even balcony viewers feel the sub-bass shake.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; arrive early to explore POST’s rooftop park or sample the international food market before showtime. Limited VIP pit passes include an on-stage dance-off during “Crazy,” plus exclusive merch designed by Houston graffiti artist Donkeeboy.

