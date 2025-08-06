Doechii tickets on sale in Irving at Toyota Music Factory Pavilion

Doechii performing in 2024 (Photo: the CwE, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Doechii closes the first U.S. leg of her fall tour Oct. 29 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas. The open-air amphitheater’s retractable roof ensures weather-proof vibes for the 8 p.m. finale.

Texas-sized production upgrades include pyrotechnic bursts during “Crazy” and a Lone-Star-exclusive chopped-and-screwed remix of “Persuasive.” VIP pit ticket holders may receive onstage dance-off invitations—a regular Doechii stunt that goes viral nightly.

The Pavilion’s Las Colinas setting offers plentiful garage parking and a walkable restaurant row; tacos at Mesero and margaritas at Gloria’s are fan favorites before showtime.

