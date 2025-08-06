Doechii tickets on sale in San Diego at Gallagher Square

Doechii performing in 2024 (Photo: the CwE, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Nov. 5, 2025, Doechii transforms Gallagher Square at Petco Park into the ultimate outdoor club. The 7-acre lawn adjacent to the Padres’ outfield provides skyline views and festival-level production for the rapper-singer’s only Southern California headline date.

Tickets—lawn GA and premium pit—are on sale via Padres.com and ScoreBig with zero hidden fees.

The open-air setup allows towering pyro columns and drone light formations spelling “Swamp.” San Diego’s set list adds a surf-rock flip of “Persuasive” featuring local guitarist Hirie, and the sea breeze carries confetti during the encore mashup of “What It Is” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Food trucks line the concourse, offering Cali-Baja bites and craft beer from Ballast Point.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for a sunset DJ set; Doechii hits at 8 p.m. Fans are encouraged to ride the Trolley to Gaslamp Quarter or park in Padres Parkade for $15.

