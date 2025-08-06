Doechii tickets on sale in San Francisco at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Doechii performing in 2024 (Photo: the CwE, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Doechii lands in the Bay Area on Nov. 7, 2025, turning the historic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium into a next-level rave at 8 p.m. The 8,500-seat Beaux-Arts hall—home to legendary Grateful Dead and Prince shows—now hosts hip-hop’s most fearless chameleon.

San Francisco will see a tech-forward production: motion-capture suits trigger real-time avatar projections, while an AI-generated interlude reacts to audience decibel levels. Doechii’s Bay set also debuts a hyphy remix of “Swamp Bop” featuring E-40 voice samples—expect the floor to “thizzle dance.”

Located steps from Civic Center BART, Bill Graham offers easy transit and bike valet. Inside, grab local craft cider or vegan lumpia from concession partner Señor Sisig before lights down.

