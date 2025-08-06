Doechii tickets on sale in Seattle at WAMU Theater

Doechii performing in 2024 (Photo: the CwE, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Seattle’s WAMU Theater welcomes Doechii on Nov. 10, 2025, capping the West Coast run with an 8 p.m. show beneath the Lumen Field roof trusses. The flexible 7,200-capacity space will be reconfigured into an all-GA dance floor primed for Doechii’s bass-heavy blend.

Seattle gets a grunge-tinged “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” complete with live guitar distortion, plus a rain-machine finale that sprinkles the front row during “Stressed,” a nod to the Emerald City drizzle. Visuals feature Space Needle motifs and retro videogame pixel art generated by local studio Laserfrog.

The theater sits beside International Boulevard light-rail; for drivers, $20 parking is available in the Mariners Garage. Doors open at 7 p.m. with giveaways of custom Swamp Princess flannels for the first 200 attendees.

