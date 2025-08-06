Doechii tickets on sale in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Doechii performing in 2024 (Photo: the CwE, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Doechii makes her Canadian arena debut Oct. 17 at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum. The 8 p.m. show anchors the rapper-singer’s first full North American headlining trek, bringing genre-blurred hits and viral choreography north of the border.

Seats are available at the Coliseum box office and via ScoreBig, where ticket buyers sidestep hidden service charges.

Backed by a live drummer and DJ, Doechii shifts from rapid-fire bars on “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” to airy vocals on “Stressed,” urging crowd participation throughout. Toronto audiences can expect a special Ballroom interlude paying homage to the city’s vogue culture—Doechii featured local ballroom houses in her “Persuasive” video and often invites them onstage.

Located at Exhibition Place with GO Train and streetcar access, the Coliseum offers plentiful parking and concessions, including plant-based bites in Section 110 for vegan concertgoers.

