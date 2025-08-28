DOJ Lawsuit, Trump Blueprint Put Ticketmaster at Center of Ticketing Debate

Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s grip on the U.S. ticketing market is under renewed pressure as the Trump administration prepares to release proposed reforms later this month.

The company, which controls an estimated 70 to 80 percent of primary ticketing, is already facing an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice and more than 40 state attorneys general. That case accuses Ticketmaster of inflating prices, imposing excessive fees, and using its dominance to block venues from working with competitors.

The administration has set Sept. 27 as the deadline for a blueprint targeting “exploitative ticket scalping” and “egregious fees,” part of President Donald Trump’s directive to rein in what he has described as a system that disadvantages fans and distorts the market. The DOJ, Federal Trade Commission, and Treasury have been tasked with developing recommendations designed to protect both consumers and the industry’s supply chain of artists and venues.

At the same time, Ticketmaster is lobbying to shape the reforms in its favor. Its central proposal—imposing a 20 percent cap on resale pricing—is billed as a way to curb scalpers, but industry observers warn it would eliminate independent resale competitors and channel even more secondary market activity through Ticketmaster’s own platform.

“Rather than breaking up monopolistic power, resale caps would consolidate it,” said one industry source. “That leaves Ticketmaster with more leverage over venues and artists, while doing little to improve transparency or affordability.”

International examples have raised concerns. A 2025 study of capped markets in Australia and Ireland found restrictions correlated with rising fraud and reduced fan access. In Ireland, which imposed resale limits in 2021, scams surged so sharply by 2024 that law enforcement and major banks began issuing consumer alerts.

For venues and performers—particularly those still building their fan base—the stakes go beyond pricing. Reducing competition in the resale market could further limit visibility and revenue opportunities while cementing a single company’s role as gatekeeper across the live events landscape.

Advocates for alternative solutions say the focus should instead be on innovations that improve ticket distribution, authenticate purchases, and strengthen direct connections between artists, venues, and fans. Such measures, they argue, would expand access and drive long-term market growth.

With the Sept. 27 deadline approaching, the administration faces a pivotal decision: embrace competition-focused reforms or risk enshrining a regulatory framework that further entrenches Ticketmaster’s market power. For an industry already navigating legal challenges and shifting fan expectations, the outcome could define the next decade of live entertainment.