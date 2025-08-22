Drake White tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Five Points Theatre

Drake White brings his soulful country voice to Five Points Theatre in Jacksonville, Florida, on December 13, 2025. Known for blending Southern charm with heartfelt storytelling, White’s live shows are a mix of energy and intimacy that resonate with fans nationwide.

Tickets for the Jacksonville performance are on sale now. They can be purchased at the venue box office or through ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

White has built a loyal fanbase with hits like “Livin’ the Dream” and “Makin’ Me Look Good Again,” showcasing his rootsy style and powerful stage presence. His Jacksonville appearance is expected to draw fans eager to experience his live performance in a more intimate theater setting.

Fans in Northeast Florida should act quickly to secure seats for this special night of country music at Five Points Theatre.

Shop for Drake White tickets at Five Points Theatre on December 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Drake White tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.