Dream Theater tickets on sale in Tulsa at Tulsa Theater

Dream Theater will bring their progressive metal mastery to Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 11, 2025. Fans can expect a night of soaring vocals, intricate compositions, and the technical brilliance that has defined the band’s career.

Tickets for the October 11 show are on sale now. They can be purchased at the Tulsa Theater box office or online at ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy savings with no hidden fees on ticket purchases.

With more than three decades of music behind them, Dream Theater continues to lead the prog-metal scene with iconic albums such as *Images and Words* and *Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory*. Their concerts deliver both beloved classics and tracks from their latest releases, blending virtuosity with the kind of immersive live performance that has earned them a loyal global following.

Tulsa concertgoers will experience a special night as the legendary band showcases both artistry and technical showmanship on stage. This performance at Tulsa Theater is a must-attend event for rock and metal fans alike.

