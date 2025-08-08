Dreamy Draw Music Festival Expands to Scottsdale Stadium With Headliners The Lumineers, Vampire Weekend

The Dreamy Draw Music Festival is set to return to Scottsdale on November 7 to 8. Originally held exclusively at the Scottsdale Civic Center, the 2025 festival will span both the Civic Center and the adjacent Scottsdale Stadium.

Now in its third year, the move allows organizers to raise attendance from 8,000 to 20,000 and accommodate larger acts that couldn’t previously fit on the Civic Center stage.

RJ Largay, founder of Phoenix-based Oh Wow Company, which produces the event, said the stadium expansion was originally planned for year five.

“We had interest from bigger artists in the past. We just were not going to be able to fit them on that Civic Center stage,” Largay said. “The plan has always been that we were gonna connect over to the stadium and put our main stage in the stadium. That was a five-year plan. It’s year three. So we’re ahead of schedule.”

Scottsdale Stadium is located 600 feet from the Civic Center stage, and the path between the two areas will be lined with vendors.

In addition to the expansion, this year’s headliners include The Lumineers, Vampire Weekend, and Father John Misty. Additional performers include Marcus King Band, Thee Sacred Souls, Saint Motel, Houndmouth, and Local Natives.

Other confirmed acts include Ashe, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Hovvdy, Wells Ferrari, Chromeo (DJ set), Asiris, Jack Van Cleaf, Deloyd Elze, Flying Mojito Brothers, Field Medic, Izzy Mahoubi, Bummer Girl, Desert Music Project, Practically People, Katie Mae & the Lubrications, Sophia Rankin & the Sound, Ashbridge Band, Silver Lake Rodeo, Sidney Bird, and Mellow Toad.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Dreamy Draw Music Festival website.

The 2025 artist lineup can be found below:

Dreamy Draw Music Festival 2025 Artist Lineup