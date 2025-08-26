Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth tickets on sale at Rogers Place

Edmonton Oilers will face the Utah Mammoth at Rogers Place in Edmonton on October 28, 2025. This special matchup brings professional hockey to the ice in Alberta for an autumn showdown.

Tickets for the Oct. 28 game are available now. Fans can purchase at the Rogers Place box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees tickets with no hidden service fees.

The Oilers, led by one of the NHL’s most passionate fan bases, continue to deliver high-energy performances at home. Hosting the Mammoth brings additional excitement as the teams meet in Edmonton for a highly anticipated contest.

Rogers Place, a modern arena located in downtown Edmonton, offers state-of-the-art amenities and an electric game-day environment. For hockey fans across Alberta, this fall matchup is one not to miss.

Shop for Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth tickets at Rogers Place on October 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.