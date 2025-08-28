Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks tickets on sale in Edmonton at Rogers Place

Edmonton Oilers will battle the Vancouver Canucks in two matchups at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Fans can catch these divisional clashes on October 11, 2025, and April 16, 2026.

Tickets for both games are available now at the Rogers Place box office and online at ScoreBig, where hockey fans can find seats with no hidden service charges.

The Oilers, boasting a lineup of elite offensive talent, will look to protect home ice against their Pacific Division rivals. The Canucks bring youthful energy and intensity, making both contests must-see action for NHL fans in Alberta.

These games promise fast-paced play, fierce competition, and the kind of atmosphere that only live hockey in Edmonton can deliver.

Event Dates:

