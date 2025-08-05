EMPIRE to Host 15th Anniversary Concert Featuring Shaboozey, Fireboy DML

EMPIRE will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a free concert at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza on September 13.

EMPIRE 15, will feature performances by Shaboozey, Fireboy DML, and Red Leather. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Since EMPIRE’s founding 15 years ago, our mission has been to bring arts and culture to San Francisco, the Bay Area and beyond,” said Ghazi, EMPIRE’s founder and CEO.

“This concert — made possible with the support of Mayor Lurie and Another Planet Entertainment — is a powerful showcase of EMPIRE’s global talent, and we’re proud to share it with our hometown.”

Mayor Lurie expressed support for the anniversary event as part of the city’s broader recovery efforts. “Arts and culture are helping to drive San Francisco’s comeback, and free concerts at Civic Center Plaza are perfect examples of how we’re attracting people to our city,” Lurie said.

| RELATED: Jelly Roll and Shaboozey to Headline Inaugural Strummingbird Festival in Australia |

“When we bring energy back downtown, people from across the region and the country come shop at our businesses, eat at our restaurants and drive our economic recovery. I’m thrilled to partner with Another Planet Entertainment and EMPIRE to invest in San Francisco and help some of our most iconic public spaces thrive.”

EMPIRE was founded in San Francisco and has grown into a leading independent music company, supporting artists across a wide range of genres including hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats. The anniversary concert will highlight the label’s continued influence in both the local and global music scenes.

The concert is part of the San Francisco Free Concerts series and is produced by Another Planet Entertainment (APE) in partnership with San Francisco Recreation & Parks. Admission is free and open to all ages. To RSVP and for additional information, concertgoers can visit EMPIRE’s website.