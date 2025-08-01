Erykah Badu tickets on sale in Chicago at The Chicago Theatre

Erykah Badu returns to The Chicago Theatre for back-to-back shows on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2025, treating fans to an immersive journey through neo-soul classics and new explorations from her ever-evolving catalog. The Grammy-winning “Queen of Neo-Soul” last graced the landmark venue in 2023, selling out within hours.

Tickets for both Chicago performances are available now. Fans can purchase via the venue or ScoreBig, which lists inventory from trusted sellers with no hidden fees—ideal for snagging orchestra seats without sticker shock.

Badu’s live sets are renowned for improvisational grooves, spoken-word interludes and inventive stage design that transforms each song into a visual tapestry. Expect signature hits “On & On,” “Bag Lady” and “Tyrone,” alongside deep cuts delivered with her magnetic, free-form flair.

The Chicago Theatre’s historic marquee and ornate interior provide a soul-stirring backdrop, amplifying Badu’s warm vocals and lush backing band. With only two Windy City dates before her tour heads west, demand among Midwest R&B aficionados is high.

Show Dates & Tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Erykah Badu tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.