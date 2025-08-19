Faster Pussycat tickets on sale in West Hollywood at Whisky A Go Go

Faster Pussycat, the hard rock favorites, will perform at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, on Dec. 30, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available now via the box office and ScoreBig.

Known for their Sunset Strip roots and high-energy performances, Faster Pussycat has remained a staple of the glam metal scene since the late 1980s. Their Whisky A Go Go date offers Los Angeles-area fans the chance to celebrate the year’s end with the band in one of rock’s most iconic venues.

