Field & Stream Music Fest 2025 Canceled in South Carolina

The Field & Stream Music Fest will not take place in 2025. Organizers announced that the event, scheduled for October 3–5 in Winnsboro, South Carolina, has been canceled.

A statement posted on the festival’s social media read, “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Field & Stream Music Fest has been canceled.”

The festival was set to feature headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, ZZ Top, Bailey Zimmerman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Riley Green, along with performances from Tyler Farr, Ashley McBryde, Ashland Craft, and Kameron Marlowe.

Organizers confirmed that refunds are already being processed.

“The refund process will commence immediately and will cover all Field & Stream purchases tied to your order, including tickets, upgrades, camping, parking, add-ons, taxes and fees,” the statement said.

This marks the second consecutive year that the festival has been canceled. In 2024, Hurricane Helene forced the event to be called off. That year’s lineup had included Lainey Wilson, Church, and ZZ Top.

No details have been released on whether organizers will attempt to reschedule the festival or move forward with future editions.