FKA Twigs to Replace Doechii at All Points East

EDM artist FKA Twigs has been announced as the replacement for hip-hop artist Doechii at the UK’s All Points East festival.

We’re excited to share that FKA twigs is our new West Stage headliner for this Saturday! @FKAtwigs will be joining @raye, @Tyllaaaaaaa, @jadethirlwall, @BecauseJyoty, @thisNAO and so many more for an incredible day of music in London’s Victoria Park. This follows the news that… pic.twitter.com/61pxnWAR4X — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) August 21, 2025

The FKA Twigs has joined the lineup after Doechii announced she would no longer be performing at the festival earlier this week. The “Anxiety” singer revealed the cancellation at the same time as pulling-out of this past Thursday’s Rock en Seine in Paris, as well as Bristol’s Forwards Festival on Sunday, August 24. Festival organizers confirmed the cancellations, offering apologies to fans but giving no reason for the abrupt change in plans.

FKA Twigs will join a lineup which features headliners Barry Can’t Swim, RAYE, and The Maccabees, alongside artists like Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao, and more this weekend, running from Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 24.

