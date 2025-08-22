FKA Twigs to Replace Doechii at All Points East

By Olivia Perreault 46 minutes ago

EDM artist FKA Twigs has been announced as the replacement for hip-hop artist Doechii at the UK’s All Points East festival.

The FKA Twigs has joined the lineup after Doechii announced she would no longer be performing at the festival earlier this week. The “Anxiety” singer revealed the cancellation at the same time as pulling-out of this past Thursday’s Rock en Seine in Paris, as well as Bristol’s Forwards Festival on Sunday, August 24. Festival organizers confirmed the cancellations, offering apologies to fans but giving no reason for the abrupt change in plans.

FKA Twigs will join a lineup which features headliners Barry Can’t Swim, RAYE, and The Maccabees, alongside artists like Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao, and more this weekend, running from Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 24.