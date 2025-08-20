Gabriel Iglesias tickets on sale in Fort Wayne at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Gabriel Iglesias, also known as “Fluffy,” will bring his stand-up comedy tour to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Nov. 20, 2025. Iglesias has built a devoted following with his clean comedy style and storytelling that resonates across generations.

Tickets for the Fort Wayne performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Coliseum box office or online at ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees for major event tickets. Iglesias’s shows consistently sell out, offering fans a night full of laughter and relatability.

Known for his impressions, animated delivery, and family-friendly humor, Iglesias continues to be one of the top touring comedians in the world. His return to Indiana gives local audiences the chance to enjoy his comedic talents live.

Shop for Gabriel Iglesias tickets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on November 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gabriel Iglesias tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.