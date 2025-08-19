Grand Canyon Lopes vs. Arizona State hockey tickets on sale in Prescott Valley

Grand Canyon Lopes Hockey will face the Arizona State Sun Devils at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Nov. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this college hockey showdown are on sale now. Fans can buy through the arena box office or via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

This in-state rivalry promises fast-paced action as Grand Canyon University takes on Arizona State in a matchup that highlights the growing popularity of college hockey in Arizona. Both teams bring competitive energy and passionate fan bases, ensuring an electric atmosphere on game night.

Findlay Toyota Center is expected to draw hockey fans from across the region, making this a marquee event on the local sports calendar. Supporters of both programs are encouraged to secure seats early for this anticipated matchup.

