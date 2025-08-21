Gregory Alan Isakov tickets on sale in New York at Radio City Music Hall

Gregory Alan Isakov performs at The Fillmore in San Francisco on February 14, 2019 | Photo credit: Trevor Bolliger via Wikimedia Commons

Gregory Alan Isakov will perform with the Colorado Symphony at New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 31, 2026. This special collaboration brings Isakov’s poetic folk songs to life with lush symphonic arrangements in one of the world’s most iconic venues.

Tickets for the Jan. 31 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Radio City box office or ScoreBig, which guarantees tickets with no hidden fees.

Isakov’s reflective songwriting and commanding stage presence have earned him a dedicated global following. Pairing with the Colorado Symphony elevates his catalog into an immersive sonic journey that is sure to resonate with New York audiences.

